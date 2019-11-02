‘Suits’ Spinoff ‘Pearson’ Canceled By USA Network After One Season

The case is closed on USA Network‘s Suits spinoff Pearson. On Friday, the network announced that it had officially canceled the Gina Torres-starring series after just a single season, Deadline reports. The decision comes just a little more than a month after the series ended its 10-episode run and marks the end of the Suits franchise on USA.

Set in Chicago, Pearson followed Torres’ disbarred New York City lawyer Jessica Pearson in her new role as a fixer for the Chicago Mayor Bobby Novak (Morgan Spector). The show also starred Simon Kassianides, Bethany Joy Lenz, Chantel Riley, Isabel Araiza, and Eli Goree. Suits alums Gabriel Macht and Rick Hoffman made guest appearances.

Although the series gained plenty of hype leading up to its July premiere, Pearson ultimately failed to succeed in ratings. Pearson‘s 10-episode freshman run averaged 513,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), which was half of what Suits took in during its final season, making it USA Network’s lowest-rated original scripted series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the poor ratings, executive producer Aaron Korsh had still praised the series following its September Season 1 finale.

“I am tremendously proud of the first season of Pearson,” Korsh said. I think (exec producers) Dan Arkin, Kevin Bray, Gina Torres, Gene Klein and Dave Bartis did an amazing job, the writers, the cast, everybody. It’s an amazing show.”

Pearson‘s cancellation comes just a little more than a month after Suits wrapped up its ninth and final season. The network had a renewed the series for Season 9 in January, at the time also announcing that the season would be its last.

“First and foremost I would like to thank Alex Sepiol and Dennis Kim, without whom Suits would never have gotten made. I also cannot thank Bill McGoldrick, Jeff Wachtel, Bonnie Hammer, Chris McCumber, Ted Chervin, Dave Bartis, Gene Klein, Doug Liman, Dawn Olmstead and everyone at the network and studio enough for their dedication and support throughout the years,” Korsh said in a statement at the time. “And to the exceptional writers, cast and crew — thank you for your passion and devotion, without which, Suits would be nothing,” he continued.

“Last but never least, to the fans who have stuck with the Suits family through thick and thin, through can-openers and flashbacks — thank you for always speaking your mind,” he continued. “Without you, I might start to think I’m getting the hang of this writing thing. And once that happens, nobody wins. I look forward to enraging and hopefully sometimes delighting you with the final episodes.”

Pearson‘s cancellation leaves the network with a lineup of scripted originals that includes Mr. Robot, Queen of the South, The Purge, The Sinner, and Treadstone. The network is also home to Dare Me and Dirty John.