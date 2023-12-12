'Station 19' Writers React to ABC Cancellation

Station 19's cancellation has a lot of people upset and surprised, including the writers. Executive producer Shonda Rhimes previously reacted to the cancellation, praising the cast and crew for an "unforgettable run." Angry fans took to Twitter as well in the hopes of getting the show saved with a "Save Station 19" petition and fan campaign. With many rightfully upset, more and more people are reacting to the news.

Via station19source on Twitter, writer Emily Culver took to her Instagram Stories to share a heartfelt message. Ending it with a purple heart emoji, Culver shared, "Still haven't processed everything, but what I keep coming back to is the immense gratitude I've felt and continue to feel for this show; the crew, my fellow writers, the cast and especially our fans… Thank you. It's been an honor and a privilege, and I hope these final episodes gift all of us the closure we all want and deserve." Mellow Brown, meanwhile, went in a different direction. He showed off his "Our show just got cancelled" dinner on his own Instagram Story.

With the upcoming season of Station 19 being the last, it's hard to tell how the series will end. Season 6 ended on a cliffhanger, with Grey Damon's Jack Gibson's life on the line. After nearly falling into a hole caused by a floor collapse at the Firefighters' Ball, Gibson collapsed at the end of the episode. It's unknown what will happen when the show returns, especially since it's the final season. The series is already unpredictable as it is and is not shy about killing off fan-favorite characters. However, considering everything that Jack went through last season, it would be harsh to kill him when he's just starting to get back to his regular self.

It's going to be hard to say goodbye to Station 19, especially since the show has really grown on its own over the last several years and isn't just known as a Grey's Anatomy spinoff. There is always the hope that characters could show up in Grey's after it ends, but there's no guarantee. It all also depends on how the show ends, which could go in any direction. Fans will want to tune in to the premiere of the seventh and final season of Station 19 premiering on Thursday, Mar. 14 at 10 p.m. ET only on ABC.