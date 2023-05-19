'Station 19' Character Dies in Season 6 Finale

The Season 6 finale of Station 19 involved a major emergency and the death of Pat Healy's Michael Dixon. In "Glamorous Life," the gang took part in a Firefighter's Ball, but it wasn't all fun as a problem in the kitchen led to a bigger problem in the building, which led to the floor in the ballroom, where the ball was being held and was crowded with people, to collapse. Several people fell through and were surrounded by rubble, Dixon included. Despite Travis' efforts to keep his ex-boyfriend's dad alive, not to mention his enemy, Dixon succumbed to his injuries.

Station 19 has had a number of emotional deaths throughout its six seasons, whether it be a beloved character, another first responder, or someone the firefighters were trying to rescue. Michael Dixon's death doesn't necessarily belong on that list. He's definitely been despised by not only the characters on the show but the fans watching, and he has been for a while. He wasn't the greatest dad to Emmett, and his role as Fire Chief was questionable.

The latest season saw him and Travis go head-to-head for Mayor of Seattle, and Dixon brought a brutal game to the table that included some blackmailing. Luckily, after Travis backed out of his campaign to let someone much more fit who would still carry on his changes stay in the election, Dixon lost, and it was like all was right with the world. While Dixon wasn't a favorite by any means, it will be interesting to see how his death will impact Season 7 of Station 19, and if Emmett will return, and if Travis will tell him how he was by his dad's side until his dying breath trying to save him.

Dixon wasn't the only character in danger in the finale. Chief Ross was also a victim of the collapse, and while it seemed like this would be the end for her since she wouldn't wake up, she eventually came to and even praised Andy for a job well done as captain. Meanwhile, Jack's fate is up in the air after collapsing in the episode's final seconds after he likely got a concussion when he hit his head during the collapse. With the series not returning until midseason 2024, fans will be waiting a while to see what happens next and what the aftermath of the finale will be like.