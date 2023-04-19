'Station 19': Is Boris Kodjoe Leaving the Show?

It's no secret that Sullivan on Station 19 has been through a lot, especially lately with his addiction and now losing his captain spot to Theo, but could he be leaving the station soon? Distractify makes some good points about Boris Kodjoe's future on the ABC drama, and frankly, it could really go either way. Currently, the biggest thing that could see Sullivan leaving is his relationship with Chief Ross, but Sullivan has offered to take up a position on the other side of the state as Battalion Chief.

If Sullivan does take the job, that would likely mean we either wouldn't be seeing him at all or that we'd be seeing a lot less of him, likely depending if his relationship with Ross continues. It was definitely a surprise when she made Theo captain, especially after Andy gave up the position and campaigned for Sullivan. As of now, it's unknown whether Sullivan will actually go somewhere else, but it's likely to be a key storyline for the remainder of the season as he weighs his options.

As of now, Boris Kodjoe hasn't indicated that this will be his last season on Station 19. Given that, there also hasn't been any indication whether or not the series will get renewed for Season 7. While Grey's Anatomy got renewed for Season 20, the spin-off has yet to be renewed. However, ABC has recently been on a renewal kick, giving The Rookie and Will Trent renewals, so hopefully, it's just a matter of time.

Knowing Station 19, though, an exit can really come at any time, whether it be on a good note or a bad note. The characters and fans are definitely still reeling from the death of Okieriete Onaodowan's Dean Miller, who was killed in an explosion last season. The series has had some traumatic exits throughout the years, so hopefully, if Sullivan really is the next one to leave, it will be in a less dramatic way, one that also assures the possibility of him returning.

It will be hard to tell whether Boris Kodjoe will leave Station 19, but it's very likely that these final episodes of Season 6 will give fans an idea of what Sullivan's plans will be and if he really will move to the other side of Washington. Hopefully, he doesn't, though, because he really has grown on me since he was initially introduced.