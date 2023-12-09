Shonda Rhimes Addresses 'Station 19' Cancellation at ABC

After it was announced that Station 19 will be ending after Season 7, executive producer and Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes has responded. The Grey's spinoff premiered in 2018 and was renewed for its upcoming season earlier this year. The news likely left many people surprised, and now wondering just what will happen following Season 6's cliffhanger. Rhimes, known for her Shondaland production company that produces both Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy, among others, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the series' run.

"Grateful for an unforgettable run," Rhimes shared. "A heartfelt salute to the exceptional cast whose brilliance brought the characters to life and to the viewers who continued to make it possible! Thank you for the magic, the moments, and the memories."

Along with her message, Rhimes also shared two behind-the-scenes photos of the cast. While Station 19 is ending next year, there is always the hope that, if Grey's Anatomy continues beyond Season 20, that the firefighters will still be seen occasionally on its predecessor. Seven seasons is quite a lot. Even though it didn't reach nearly as many as Grey's, the show still made an impact and it seems Shonda Rhimes will keep the show near and dear to her heart, as will the fans.

In a statement, President of Disney Television Group Craig Erwich said, "For seven seasons, Station 19 has been a highlight of the ABC lineup thanks to Shonda and Betsy's incredible vision, beloved characters, and compelling storytelling. With Zoanne and Peter at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably with the celebration of the show's milestone 100th episode."

As of the airing of the Season 6 finale, 95 episodes of Station 19 have aired. There will be only 10 episodes for Season 7 due to the strikes, which doesn't give the show a lot of time to properly wrap up stories. Hopefully, it will be just enough, and it leaves the door open for any possible Grey's Anatomy appearances in the future. Fans will just have to tune in to the seventh and final season on Thursday, Mar. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC to see how the series will begin to wrap up. It will likely be an emotional roller coaster that you won't want to miss. Considering the series does come from Shonda Rhimes, you never know what could happen.