'Station 19' Season 6 Finale Took Fans on a Rollercoaster
The Station 19 Season 6 finale was an intense episode to get through. With a floor collapse in the ball where the Firefighter's Ball was being held, several lines were on the line, with others trying their best to rescue their friends and colleagues. Unfortunately, not everyone made it out of the finale alive, as Dixon succumbed to his injuries after falling through. Jack, although pulled to safety just in time, suffered a head injury and collapsed in the final seconds of the episode.
Rightfully so, fans were on a roller coaster of emotions throughout the episode, and it wasn't just because of the collapse. From Marina moments to Vic calling out Theo to Andy officially becoming captain, there were many moments to celebrate in the midst of the chaos. Fans made sure to take to social media to share their thoughts, and there were a lot of them.
'Station 19' Fans Aren't Ready to Lose Jack
anyways they better keep jack gibson alive and safe, i can’t loose him too😭 #station19 pic.twitter.com/0mr41Y2Voj— cris; speak now tv (@reinteithrep) May 19, 2023
One fan pleaded, "I NEED JACK TO SURVIVE SO HE CAN FINALLY GET HIS HAPPY ENDING. PLEASE ITS NOT EVEN FUNNY ANYMORE. HE DESERVES THE WORLD." Another wondered, "WHY CANT THEY EVER GIVE JACK GIBSON A BREAK?!?!?!"
Captain Herrera Has Been a Long Time Coming
"YOU ARE OFFICIALLY THE NEW CAPTAIN OF STATION 19" 🙏🏾❤️ God has been good. It's been 5 yrs, 6 seasons, 95 episodes and FINALLY the day has come! A new dawn, a new era. The reign of Captain Andrea Herrera #Station19 pic.twitter.com/AvjWL3y7q2— D 🧚🏽♀️ CAPTAIN HERRERA SUPREMACY✨ (@allforsurrera) May 19, 2023
One fan cheered, "CAPTAIN ANDY HERRERA SUPREMACY." Another fan stated, "ANDY HERRERA THE RIGHTFUL CAPTAIN OF STATION 19."
Victoria Hughes Had a Mic-Drop Moment
Remember Vic waiting for the other shoe to drop....yeah turns out he's an immature man-child. #Station19 #vic pic.twitter.com/vstecWmCmt— Vic-torious Hughie (@ForDaLoveOfDoss) May 19, 2023
"theo cheating on vic with that LITERALLY MINUTES before the breakup is crazy this man really never cared about her he needs to DIE," one fan vocalized. Another fan said, "Thanks Theo, I remembered that Ripley was Vic's one true love. [winking face emoji]"
Marina Fans Have a Lot to Celebrate
We went from
“Can I call you later and not talk about babies?”
To
“Yes, yes, let’s start our life together.”#Station19 pic.twitter.com/99C4wFkAeL— Malien 🐼 🦛 (@spampiespresso) May 19, 2023
"Omg I didn't even realize Maya said 'yes let's start our lives together' [face holding back tears emoji, red heart emoji]," one fan pointed out. "if you had told me 3 months ago we would see them dancing at a ball & being all happy i would have laughed in your face," another fan wrote.
'Station 19' Viewers are Relieved Chief Ross is Okay
I was so worried about Ross when the floor collapsed!— ~nad~ 《SPEAK NOW (TV) JULY 7TH 💜》 (@burningred_94) May 19, 2023
when Sullivan carried her out, i was legit bawling 😭 thinking that she might not make it..but thankfully she made it out alive!#Station19 pic.twitter.com/NnO3d18SxN
One fan stated, "i'm so happy ross is alright." Another shared, "I was gonna throw hands if Chief Ross didn't make it"
Dixon's Death Didn't Hit Fans as Hard as Previous Deaths
rip dixon #Station19 pic.twitter.com/xd5aIdRW6X— kindred (@haleyobsession) May 19, 2023
"dixon dead? IT'S A PARADE INSIDE MY CITY YEAH," one fan celebrated. "nah cause how are they making me feel bad for DIXON … DIXON of all ppl I'm literally crying," another fan admitted.