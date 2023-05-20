'Station 19' Season 6 Finale Took Fans on a Rollercoaster

The Station 19 Season 6 finale was an intense episode to get through. With a floor collapse in the ball where the Firefighter's Ball was being held, several lines were on the line, with others trying their best to rescue their friends and colleagues. Unfortunately, not everyone made it out of the finale alive, as Dixon succumbed to his injuries after falling through. Jack, although pulled to safety just in time, suffered a head injury and collapsed in the final seconds of the episode.

Rightfully so, fans were on a roller coaster of emotions throughout the episode, and it wasn't just because of the collapse. From Marina moments to Vic calling out Theo to Andy officially becoming captain, there were many moments to celebrate in the midst of the chaos. Fans made sure to take to social media to share their thoughts, and there were a lot of them.