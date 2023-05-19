'Station 19': Jack's Fate in Question After Season 6 Finale

The Station 19 Season 6 finale was a lot, and due to a collapse during the Firefighter's Ball, some fates were left up in the air, including Jack. Initially, the problem started in the kitchen of the building where the ball was, but it grew into a bigger problem that left the crowded ballroom with a big hole in the middle and many people hurt. While Jack didn't fully fall through and was pulled to safety, he hit his head. Even though it seemed like he would be fine, the episode ended with him collapsing, and we don't know what happened next.

It's no secret that Season 6 put Jack through the wringer. After the reveal that Jack's biological brother, Joshua and his sisters were raised by their parents after they gave Jack up for adoption, Jack went on a downward spiral for the first half of the season. He quit the station and stayed at home for what seemed like forever. With the help of his friends, though, he slowly got back on track and even came back to Station 19. With the season ending the way it did, it's cause for concern, and it's hard to tell what will happen. While it's possible Jack just has a concussion, it's also possible there's something much bigger and more severe.

Station 19 is not afraid to kill off beloved characters. Over the years, they've lost Pruitt Herrera, Ryan Tanner, Lucas Ripley, and Dean Miller. It hasn't been that long since they killed off Dean, so it would be pretty harsh if they killed off Jack, no matter what. Fans would not be able to cope at all, especially after everything he's been through. There is no way of knowing what will happen until Season 7, so fans will have to wait in agony until then.

It will be a while until fans find out what will happen with Jack. ABC's fall schedule revealed that they are going almost entirely unscripted, except for some Abbott Elementary reruns. This means that all scripted series, including Station 19, will be held off until midseason. Station 19 won't be coming back until January at the earliest, maybe even later. It's unknown when ABC will announce premiere dates for the midseason schedule, but that likely won't be until the fall, so fans will be doing a lot of waiting. In the meantime, though, all six seasons of Station 19 are streaming on Hulu, so that should keep people occupied for who knows how long.