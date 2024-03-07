'Station 19' Promising 'Crazy' 'Grey's Anatomy' Crossover for Final Season

As Station 19 prepares for its final season, the series is churning out one last crazy crossover with its predecessor. The Grey's Anatomy spinoff has definitely come into its own these last six seasons, and sometimes you even forget that it is a spinoff of the long-running medical drama until there's a crossover, reference, or a brief cameo. When the two shows do get together for a crossover, you know that it's going to be big and may even end in tragedy.

Jaina Lee Ortiz, who portrays Captain Andy Herrera of the titular firehouse, teased to TV Insider that there will, of course, be yet another crossover between Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. "There's going to be a crazy crossover towards the end," Ortiz shared. "I have a feeling there's going to be a major crossover towards the end of the season. And this character has never visited Grey's Anatomy in this way."

Each character on Station 19 has appeared on Grey's Anatomy in one way or another, so it will surely be interesting to see what is next. Since this is the final season of Station 19, it's likely this could be the biggest crossover yet. Going off of previous crossover events, it's also possible that a character may not make it out alive. There is no telling what this crossover will consist of, but it already sounds like one fans won't forget.

ABC canceled Station 19 in December, much to fans' dismay. People in the fandom even started petitions and campaigns in the hopes of getting it picked up, whether by ABC or another platform. While as of now, the series has yet to be saved, there is always the hope this won't be the last of it. At the very least, the series seems to be going big and hot for its final season, and each episode will surely be intense and action-packed.

Fans will just have to tune in to the final season of Station 19 to see what happens and how that final crossover with Grey's Anatomy will go. It might be best to carry some tissues, just to be safe. Station 19 Season 7 premieres on Thursday, Mar. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC's 2024 spring schedule, this time following Grey's rather than airing before. That time is being held by first responder drama and ABC newbie 9-1-1.