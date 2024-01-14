ABC Spring 2024 TV Schedule: See All the Premiere Dates

It's a new year, but the same ABC. It's been a long time coming for most original scripted shows because of the strikes. The wait has definitely been worth it, however, and starting next month, fans' favorite shows will finally be returning. There will be some changes, though.

The most notable change is the addition of first responder drama 9-1-1, which will be making its ABC debut following six seasons on Fox. Meanwhile, Station 19 and The Good Doctor will both be coming to an end after their upcoming seventh seasons. Abbott Elementary will be getting an hour-long premiere to kick off its third season, while Hulu hit Only Murders in the Building made its broadcast debut on the network earlier this month. Take a look at ABC's spring 2024 premieres below.