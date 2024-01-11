'Station 19': New Season 7 Promo Previews Changes, Challenges, and Hookups (Exclusive Clip)

The seventh and final season of Station 19 is upon us, and an exclusive new promo previews just what is in store for the firefighters. It was previously announced that the upcoming season of the ABC firefighter drama and Grey's Anatomy spinoff will be its last. Fans of Station 19 shared their anger and campaigns in an effort to save the series. While they have yet to be successful, at least they will still be able to look forward to what will surely be an intense season, as a new promo shows.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive clip, the promo promises that Season 7 will be the hottest season yet, as evidenced by a steamy Marina shower scene. Even though the Season 6 finale saw some tragedy and left viewers wondering what Jack's status is, the episode did also finally reveal that Andy has become the station's newest captain. She declares in the promo that she will be the "best goddamn captain this station has ever seen," and I wouldn't be surprised if that were true.

Marina isn't the only couple getting steamy, as Ross tells Sullivan she is all in, and he wants to love her back. There was a concern that Boris Kodjoe would leave Station 19, but from the looks of the promo, it doesn't seem like Sullivan is planning on leaving any time soon, and he and Ross are in it for the long run. Season 7 may be the last season, but it already looks like the show is delivering on its promise to be the hottest one yet.

Meanwhile, notably absent from the promo is Jack, who, as mentioned above, collapsed in the final seconds of the Season 6 finale. It does look like Andy is at Grey Sloan, which might be to visit him or for another reason. Considering all that he's gone through, especially in the sixth season, it would definitely be harsh to kill him off. However, since it is the final season, things are going to be even more unpredictable, unfortunately.

It is going to be tough to say goodbye to Station 19 this year, especially since there are only 10 episodes left. However, this season should be going out with a bang, and it looks like it's going to be intense and hot from start to finish. Be sure to watch the Season 7 premiere on Thursday, Mar. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The first six seasons are streaming on Hulu.