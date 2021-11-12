‘Station 19’: Original Cast Member Killed off in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Crossover

The Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy crossover ended in an emotional farewell to Okieriete Onaodowan’s character Dean Miller. The original series regular was tragically killed in a house explosion during Thursday’s special episode when the firefighters at Station 19 and the doctors at Grey Sloan responded to a gas explosion in a neighborhood.

Dean’s quick actions managed to save the life of Vic (Barrett Doss) after she was electrocuted by a stray power line, but the veteran firefighter was shockingly injured when a second house exploded. Dean, who was already considering leaving Seattle for a job in Oakland, ultimately succumbed to his injuries despite the best efforts of Ben (Jason George), devastating Vic in the Grey’s Anatomy portion of the crossover. In the wake of Dean’s death, Ben and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) are left to care for his young daughter.

“It’s been a pleasure being Dean. I have Shonda Rhimes, Stacy McKee, Krista Vernoff, Paris Barclay and ABC to thank for allowing me to bring him to life,” Onaodowan said in a statement to Deadline Thursday. “I am grateful I got to work with the most loving, kind and dedicated crew in network TV. And most importantly, thanks to the fans for showing Dean so much love. I hope he has inspired you to change your world for the better. Be the change!”

Prior to his role on Station 19, Onaodowan originated the roles of James Madison and Hercules Mulligan in Hamilton and played Pierre in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 before leaving the musical in 2017. Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner Vernoff thanked Onaodowan in a statement for everything he brought to the show, calling herself a “better artist and human” for having the opportunity to work with the actor.

“I am heartbroken by the loss of Dean Miller and that I no longer get to write for Oak. Oak has an expansive spirit and was ready for and craving new artistic horizons — and I truly can’t wait to see what he does next,” she continued. “It will be powerful, it will be deep, and it will be courageous because Oak is all of those things.”