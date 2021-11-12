‘Station 19’ Loses Major Character During ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Crossover

Thursday’s Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 crossover even promised heartbreak and it did not disappoint. Fans knew going In that one of their favorites wasn’t going to make It out of the deadly explosion alive, and while many thought that Ben Warren (Jason George) would be the one to die, it was in fact Dean Miller who died on the job.

Actor Okieriete Onaodowan was one of the five remaining original cast members from Station 19 and spoke to Deadline about exiting the series after four seasons. “It’s been a pleasure being Dean. I have Shonda Rhimes, Stacy McKee, Krista Vernoff, Paris Barclay and ABC to thank for allowing me to bring him to life,” Onaodowan said in a statement. “I am grateful I got to work with the most loving, kind and dedicated crew in network TV. And most importantly, thanks to the fans for showing Dean so much love. I hope he has inspired you to change your world for the better. Be the change!”

Needing Therapy

No one is ever safe in the Grey’s Anatomy universe, and that fact will never stop being a shock. “That was my last straw. Y’all are paying for therapy,” wrote one Twitter user.

https://twitter.com/maniiistyles/status/1458982832081092615?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In Disbelief

Even after seeing their favorites get killed off for years, some fans were in disbelief that Miller was actually dead. “Im so done. I’m ready to FIGHT,” tweeted one Station 19 viewer.

‘Grey’s’ Has That Effect

Even Grey’s viewers who didn’t keep up with Station 19 were devastated by the twist. “Why Grey’s Anatomy got me all emotional about these ppl from Station 19 that I barely know,” tweeted one fan.

A Fan Favorite

Miller was a fan favorite on Station 19, and viewers were devastated to see him get the Shondaland treatment. “I’m gonna be screaming & crying for like an hour sorry,” tweeted one fan.

Fans Were Not Okay

Viewers were in tears at Dean’s death, tweeting their way through the pain. “Not me crying watching Station 19 and Greys rn,” tweeted one shocked fan. “NOT MILLER [three sobbing emojis],” tweeted another upset viewer.