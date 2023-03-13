The Perfect 'SNL' Alum Cameod in Jenna Ortega's Episode

Former Saturday Night Live star Fred Armisen stopped by Studio 8H on March 11 to reunite with guest host Jenna Ortega. Armisen guest starred in an episode of Netflix's Wednesday as the fan-favorite Addams Family character Uncle Fester. He appeared in Ortega's monologue and "The Parent Trap" sketch.

Armisen was in the audience as Ortega spoke about how great everyone treated her at SNL during the past week. "This week has been a dream come true. I've got a couple of friends here tonight, including one of my co-stars from Wednesday, Fred Armisen," Ortega said.

"Don't let me distract you," Armisen said. "I'm just here to watch you with these people who are below me." Ortega asked him if he wanted to join her onstage, which surprised Armisen. "Me? Go up there? In front of the cameras? I could never," Armisen joked. After Ortega said he didn't have to, Armisen took the stage anyway.

Armisen then pretended this was his first time on SNL before Ortega reminded him he was on the show for 11 seasons. She told him that "The Californians" sketches were her favorites growing up. When Armisen began explaining how those came about, she pushed him off the stage.

Armisen popped up again in "The Parent Trap" sketch, in which Ortega was remaking The Parent Trap. Ortega played Hallie while filming, and Armisen hilariously played a crew member standing in as Annie. Since Armisen is of course nothing like Ortega, this process goes horribly wrong. Arminsen's character goes completely off-script, acting like an adult instead of an 11-year-old.

SNL is now in its 48th season. Since the show is going through a transitional period with several new cast members, executive producer Lorne Michaels has leaned heavily on surprise guests. Jeff Probst, Tom Hanks, Natasha Lyonne, Selena Gomez, Amy Poehler, Sarah Paulson, Kel Mitchell, Bobby Moynihan, and Jon Hamm are among the stars who made unannounced appearances this season. Even President Joe Biden recorded a joke for Aubrey Plaza's episode on Jan. 21.

This week's SNL was the last episode of the month. The show will return on April 1, with Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson and rapper Lil Yachty. They are both making their SNL debuts. SNL airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and is available to stream on Peacock.