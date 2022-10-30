Bobby Moynihan Crashes 'SNL,' Brings Back Beloved Characters

It was a star-studded week on Saturday Night Live with rapper Jack Harlow, a cameo by Tom Hanks and other drop-in performances, but for many fans, Bobby Moynihan was the episode's real star. The former cast member returned for two sketches on last night's episode, delighting viewers on social media.

The Oct. 29 episode of SNL starred Harlow as its host and musical guest and featured cameos by Hanks, Jeff Probst and Cecily Strong. out of all these appearances, the ones that commenters had the most fun with were by Moynihan. First, the comedian rolled out on stage during "Weekend Update" to revive his character "Drunk Uncle." This over-the-top persona had a lot to say on the hot topics of the day, including Kanye "Ye" West. Later, Moynihan participated in the sketch "Cellblock 666," where he and Hanks revived their iconic "David S. Pumpkins" bit.

These appearances were especially fun for live viewers or those who watched the episode without any spoilers. Many were amazed by SNL's ability to surprise them with a cameo that seemed obvious in hindsight. Here's a look at what fans had to say about Moynihan this weekend.