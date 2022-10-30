Bobby Moynihan Crashes 'SNL,' Brings Back Beloved Characters
It was a star-studded week on Saturday Night Live with rapper Jack Harlow, a cameo by Tom Hanks and other drop-in performances, but for many fans, Bobby Moynihan was the episode's real star. The former cast member returned for two sketches on last night's episode, delighting viewers on social media.
The Oct. 29 episode of SNL starred Harlow as its host and musical guest and featured cameos by Hanks, Jeff Probst and Cecily Strong. out of all these appearances, the ones that commenters had the most fun with were by Moynihan. First, the comedian rolled out on stage during "Weekend Update" to revive his character "Drunk Uncle." This over-the-top persona had a lot to say on the hot topics of the day, including Kanye "Ye" West. Later, Moynihan participated in the sketch "Cellblock 666," where he and Hanks revived their iconic "David S. Pumpkins" bit.
These appearances were especially fun for live viewers or those who watched the episode without any spoilers. Many were amazed by SNL's ability to surprise them with a cameo that seemed obvious in hindsight. Here's a look at what fans had to say about Moynihan this weekend.
Folks, they did the thing. pic.twitter.com/BoQE9TF8AN— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 30, 2022
*tom hanks appears on new snl*: "hmmmmm, ok..."— Dyl Advised (@ThatsSoDylan) October 30, 2022
*bobby moynihan appears*: "ok, ok..."
*realizing it's the halloween episode*: "oh no!"
Man fans live-tweeting the episode realized what was happening in real-time. Even if they saw it coming, they were pleased by the build-up.
This is a petition for Bobby Moynihan to host SNLpic.twitter.com/cfBJjTclDH— Ericka ♡ (@NeonTravesty) October 30, 2022
Fans want to see Moynihan host SNL.
BOBBY MOYNIHAN ON SNL?????? IN 2022???????? pure joy ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/3A26vDgXi5— l 🕸 u (@louulouiie) October 30, 2022
Seeing Moynihan back out on the SNL stage filled fans with nostalgia.
The arc of the comedy universe is long …— Bernie Etzinger (@izzyscompanion) October 30, 2022
Fans in the live audience reported that series creator and showrunner Lorne Michaels was particularly amused by "Drunk Uncle."
Bobby Moynihan moves into 10th place all-time in SNL sketch appearances (767), placing him between Will Ferrell (9th) and Amy Poehler (11th) pic.twitter.com/5KS9AO79qV— The Saturday Night Network (@thesnlnetwork) October 30, 2022
According to fans, as of this week, Moynihan reached a new milestone in terms of all-time sketch appearances on SNL.
Bobby Moynihan (accidentally????) calling Colin Jost “Seth” is the hardest I’ve laughed at #SNL all season. The delayed audience reaction… just incredible pic.twitter.com/TTG1BcAK6f— SCAREric (@MrEAnders) October 30, 2022
For nostalgic fans, the highlight of the night was when Moynihan accidentally referred to Colin Jost as the former host of "Weekend Update," Seth Meyers.
Bobby Moynihan and Colin Jost during goodnights, nothing else matters to me right now. 🥺pic.twitter.com/JorEoRUvE4— Ericka ♡ (@NeonTravesty) October 30, 2022
Finally, even at the end of the episode, Moynihan stole the show. SNL will be back next weekend with host Amy Schumer and musical guest Steve Lacy.