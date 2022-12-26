Kel Mitchell Talks Reunion With Kenan Thompson on 'SNL', Gives Update on 'Good Burger 2' (Exclusive)

Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson were one of the top comedy acts in the 1990s, starring in the Nickelodeon shows All That and Kenan & Kel. And while both have gone their separate ways over the years, the two have been working together recently, which has fans fired up. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Mitchell talked about reuniting with Thompson on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live.

"Super amazing," Mitchell exclusively told PopCulture. "Me and Kenan were just talking about it again how quickly it went. And he called me up and he was like, 'Keke [Palmer] did this, has this amazing idea for a sketch and it's a dark take on a reboot, a Jordan Peele type of feel.' And I was like, 'Yo, this is great.' When I read it, it was super funny. Keke killed it as host of SNL and did it all while being pregnant, which is a super awesome shout-out to her. And I love working with my brother. Me and Kenan always have fun. We've been surprising everyone this year. We love surprising our fans. So yeah, it was great. It was a great time."

Mitchell and Thompson were on All That from 1994-1999. In 1996 the two launched Kenan & Kel, and the show lasted until 2000. Thompson has been a regular on SNL since 2003, making him the longest-tenured cast member in the show's history. Mitchell auditioned for SNL in 2003 but didn't make the cut. However, Mitchell has appeared in multiple movies and TV shows over the years, including the animated series The Proud Family, and Clifford the Big Red Dog where he was nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards.

Along with the work Mitchell and Thompson did on TV, the pair got together to do a movie called Good Burger, which is based on the comedy sketch of the same name on All That. Mitchell and Thompson are now working on Good Burger 2, and Mitchell shared an encouraging update on the potential movie.

"It's moving forward. It was important to us that the story is good," Mitchell said. "We know that we have fans that really hold Good Burger 1 dear to their hearts, and so we wanted to make sure that we didn't mess it up by doing part two. So the script is in good shape and that's why we decided to have the table read. It's really, really good. It's moving forward. It's definitely happening. So I'm excited about it."