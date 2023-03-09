Jenna Ortega Can't Escape Her 'Wednesday' Dance in 'SNL' Promo

Try as she may, Jenna Ortega can't escape her popular Wednesday dance. The quirky jig even catches up with the actress in a new promo for her upcoming hosting stint at Saturday Night Live. The clip features the show's new writing trio, Please Don't Destroy, who have been responsible for some of the most hilarious SNL digital shorts over the past few years.

In the new video, Ortega confesses that she would really rather not do the Wednesday dance, as she feels its been a bit overdone. Cut to: the Please Don't Destroy trio — Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy — all dressed up as Wednesday. Not wanting to seem too much like fanboys, they all pretend to be apathetic about the idea. Ortega, noticing that they are clearly big fans of the Netflix series, gives in and agrees to film the dance with them. Check out the full promo below.

In Wednesday, Ortega portrays the titular goth culture icon, Wednesday Addams. The show follows the Addams family daughter — and Nevermore Academy student — as she "solves mysteries using her psychic ability." Among the many investigations, Wednesday takes on are many involving murder and a "25-year-old mystery" that involves her own family.

Iconic filmmaker Tim Burton directed the series, marking his first time helming a TV show. Burton is most well-known for movies such as Batman (1989), Edward Scissorhands, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and Alice in Wonderland. Longtime writers and producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville, Spider-Man 2) will serve as showrunners of Wednesday.

Wednesday's father Gomez Addams, the family patriarch, is portrayed by Luis Guzmán (Narcos, The Do-Over). The role was played famously by the late Raul Julia in the Addams Family films. Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie plays Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy. The character is described as "still" having "an axe to grind with her former classmate, Morticia Addams."

Notably, the matriarch in this adaptation of the gothic family is played by Catherine Zeta-Jones. Rounding out the cast of Wednesday are Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emma Myers, Naomi J. Ogawa, Joy Sunday, Percy Hynes White, Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome, and Jamie McShane. Wednesday Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix, with the show already landing a Season 2 renewal. Ortega's SNL episode airs this Saturday.