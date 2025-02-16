Sharon Stone Seems Primed to Join ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

After HBO revealed new and returning cast for the much-delayed third season of Euphoria, it seems like Sharon Stone might be joining in the fun. Jeff Sneider of The InSneider reported that Stone is in talks to join the cast of Season 3 of the HBO hit, with sources confirming the reports to The Hollywood Reporter. What kind of role she’d be playing and in what capacity is unknown, and HBO declined to comment when THR reached out. However, Stone would be joining a pretty stacked cast if that were the case.

Returning to Euphoria will be Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Eric Dae, Colman Domingo, Dominic Fike, Martha Kelly, and Chloe Cherry. If cast, Stone will be joining a lineup of actors new to the series, including Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Kadeem Hardison, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Brit-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, and Anna Van Patten.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Euphoria would mark Stone’s first television role since guest starring on The Flight Attendant in 2022 and the television film Beauty that same year. Of course, the Oscar nominee has a slew of credits under her belt, including Where Sleeping Dogs Lie, Basic Instinct, Casino, The Mighty, The Muse, and Catwoman, among many others. She’s set to star in the upcoming action-thriller Nobody 2 alongside Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Christopher Lloyd, Colin Hanks, John Ortiz, Mckenna Grace, and Chris Pine.

News of Stone’s potential casting comes just days after HBO confirmed that Euphoria Season 3 is finally in production. The third season has been in the works since 2022 but filming was pushed back on numerous occasions for the strikes and other projects that the cast and creator Sam Levinson were taking on. It was announced last summer that filming would be starting in early 2025, and now that the show is finally in production again, it seems like things are running smoothly.

It’s unknown when it will be confirmed whether or not Sharon Stone will join the cast of Euphoria for its potential final season, but it’s possible news will be revealed soon. With production going on, fans can probably expect more news surrounding Season 3, which will have a bit of a time jump, in the coming months, which should make the wait for it a little easier, even if it won’t be here until 2026. In the meantime, the first two seasons are streaming on Max.