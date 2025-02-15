HBO Reveals New and Returning Cast for ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

As the third season of Euphoria finally kicks off production, HBO is revealing who is coming back and who will be joining the hit drama for its possible final season. It was previously revealed that most of the core cast, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow will return. According to Variety, that is staying true, with Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry being upped to series regular roles as Laurie and Faye, respectively. Colman Domingo will return as Ali Muhammed in a guest role.

That being said, Nika King, Austin Abrams, and Algee Smith were absent from the list of returning cast that HBO had posted, so it can be assumed that unless otherwise stated, Rue’s mom, Leslie Bennett, Kat’s boyfriend, Ethan Daley, and Cassie’s ex-boyfriend Chris McKay will not be coming back. Abrams makes sense due to the fact that Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez in the first two seasons, will not be returning.

Additionally, after also being left off the list, Dominic Fike will indeed return as Elliot, sources told Variety. Fike will be shooting a couple of scenes next week. Storm Reid, who played Rue’s sister Gia, previously confirmed she will not be returning for Season 3.

As for the new cast, Grammy winner Rosalía, Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, and actor Kadeem Hardison have joined the cast for Season 3. Coincidentally, Hardison actually played Zendaya’s dad on the Disney Channel series K.C. Undercover. Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Brit-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, and Anna Van Patten have also joined the cast.

The eight-episode third season of Euphoria has had quite a long wait. HBO renewed the show for Season 3 back in 2022, with production getting pushed back on numerous occasions for other projects the cast and creator Sam Levinson took on, as well as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023. Filming recently started on Season 3, but it’s likely it won’t premiere until at least 2026, so the wait will still be a long time. In any case, knowing that production has started will make the wait a little easier. Plus, with the time jump taking the kids out of high school, it should be interesting to see where things pick up. The first two seasons of Euphoria are streaming on Max.