‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Will Likely Be Its Last, HBO Exec Says

Filming has finally—finally—started last week on the long-awaited season 3 of Euphoria, HBO’s hit drama. The last season premiered in January 2022, and since then, nearly every single one of its cast members have gone on to be major movie stars. Today, HBO’s Francesca Orsi announced that it will likely be the series’ last.

“We’ve talked about it, I don’t think anything is over until it’s over, but it’s been discussed that this is the end,” Orsi said to Deadline.

As mentioned, season 3 brings a cast that is likely one of the most famous casts assembled on television, so it’s unlikely that they’d all be able to come back for a fourth season. Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Colman Domingo are just a few of the series’ stars who have gone on to be major Hollywood power players.

The show’s third season has been long delayed for many reasons, chief among them the 2023 WGA strike and Euphoria creator, writer and director Sam Levinson’s commitment to his other HBO series The Idol. Series star Angus Cloud also passed away in 2023, which caused confusion among both fans and producers as to how the series would progress. In fact, there was internal disagreement over the series’ creative direction, which caused even further delays and sparked a rumor the show was canceled.

If this is Euphoria‘s last ride, Orsi promised fans would be happy. “I think you will be very satisfied with this season, and how we bring each of the characters’ whole narrative,” Orsi said.

Euphoria season 3, which features a post-high school time-jump, will premiere in 2026.