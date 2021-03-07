'Shameless' Season 11 Isn't on Netflix, But Here's Where You Can Watch

The first 10 seasons of Shameless are available to binge-watch on Netflix, but when fans hit that point they will need to look elsewhere. The current Season 11 is only available to stream with a Showtime subscription — either through a cable package or on its own. Even digital stores do not have the new episodes available for purchase.

Shameless was already a fan-favorite at its home on Showtime, but it took a quantum leap when it moved over to Netflix. Now, fans who have binged the series there will need to think about taking the leap over to Showtime since it will most likely be a while before Shameless Season 11 is available on Netflix, if at all. Fortunately, Showtime is included with many cable packages. It is also available as a stand-alone streaming service, or as an add-on to other platforms like Amazon Prime Video or Hulu.

Showtime on its own costs $10.99 per month, though it comes with a free trial period. The add-on to other streamers costs the same, though it can be helpful in making sure the catalog is available on your preferred hardware.

Either way, it's best to double-check that your cable package does not include Showtime before you sign up since you might have access already. The premium cable channel sometimes gets bundled in with other services or subscriptions.

This will be the only way for fans in the U.S. to watch the current season of Shameless as it closes in on its finale. Season 11 began in December and is scheduled to end on Sunday, April 11. Since this will be the show's final season, it is the kind of thing die-hard fans will want to watch in real-time — both out of interest and to avoid spoilers.

Shameless tells the story of an impoverished, highly dysfunctional family called the Gallaghers. Six Gallagher siblings are nominally under the care of Frank (William H. Macy), though he is usually drunk and absent, if not neglectful. The show's creator, Paul Abbott, has often made a point to distinguish this premise from other working-class families on TV.

"It's not My Name Is Earl or Roseanne. It's got a much graver level of poverty attached to it. It's not blue collar; it's no collar," Abbott told The New York Times in 2016. "We have a comedic tradition of making fun of the people in those worlds. The reality is that these people aren't 'the other' — they're people who live four blocks down from you and two blocks over."



Shameless airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime, and is available to stream immediately afterwards. The series finale will air on Sunday, April 11. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.