'Shameless' Star Jeremy Allen White and Wife Addison Tomlin Welcome Baby No. 2

Shameless star Jeremy Allen White and his wife Addison Tomlin have welcome baby number two into their family. Tomlin shared the exciting news on her Instagram page, sharing a photo taken shortly after she delivered the newborn. The infant's name is Dolores Wild White, and she was born on Dec. 12, "just in time to save the year," Tomlin wrote.

"She is the answer to 1000 prayers and we are in love with her," Tomlin continued. "Thank you to my sister and my mama for taking care of my family while I waited in hospital for this little one to join us earth side- shout out to the MFCU nurses at Cedars Sinai for keeping me sane this last month." She went on to write, "The biggest love and gratitude to the greatest doctor on planet earth, [Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi], for getting us here safely and [Dr. Steve Rad] for scrubbing in too." She concluded her post by writing, "Thank you Ezer for your patience and wisdom- you’re the best big sister ever and finally to my husband, you are everything. We did it baby."

White and Timlin first began dating in 2016, after having been co-stars in the 2008 movie Afterschool, which also featured Ezra Miller (Justice League). The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ezer Billie White, into the world in Oct. 20, 2018. The two later married in a small courthouse ceremony in 2019. Fellow celebrity couple Chris Martin (Coldplay) and Dakota Johnson (50 Shades of Gray) were their witnesses, as they four are all very close friends.

While White is well-known for his role as "Lip" Gallagher on Showtime's Shameless, Timlin is also a Showtime alum herself. She appeared in in the fourth season of Californication as Sasha Bingham, an actress who is in a casual relationship with (David Duchovny's Hank Moody. She also starred in other series, such as Crackle's Startup — alongside Adam Brody and Martin Freeman — as well as films like The Town That Dreaded Sundown and Odd Thomas. Her most recent project was the 2019 horror film Depraved, which is a modern take on Mary Shelley's Frankenstein.

Shameless is currently in its final season, with new episodes airing on Showtime on Sunday nights, but that is not all that has been keeping White busy in his professional life. He recently turned up in two films, the first of which is a musical drama titled Viena and the Fantomes. The other is horror movie called The Rental, which was co-written, produced, and directed by Dave Franco.