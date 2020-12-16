'Shameless' Gets Retrospective Companion Series 'Shameless Hall of Shame' at Showtime

✖

Shameless fans will be thrilled to learn that the hit show is getting a retrospective companion series, titled Shameless Hall of Shame, at Showtime. On Wednesday, the network announced that the new six-episode series will debut on Dec. 27, and will "feature new, original Shameless scenes juxtaposed with a retrospective look at each character’s journey over the prior 10 seasons." Up first is a revisiting of the journey for Ian and Mickey, played by Cameron Monaghan and Noel Fisher, respectively.

"This 11-year journey with the Gallagher family has been a total pleasure for us from the beginning,” said Shameless creator and executive producer, John Wells, of the new limited series. "We're excited to share a look back at the many trials, tribulations and laughs of those 11 seasons with our fans," he added. Following the first episode of Shameless Hall of Shame, new episodes will be interspersed throughout the current Season 11, which is the show's final outing. The new season of Shameless debuted on Dec. 6, and is set to end its iconic run in April, 2021.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wells opened up about the final season of Shameless, and shared that he and the writers decided pretty quickly that they would incorproate the real-life coronavirus pandemic into the story. "I have four shows that are in production right now, Shameless being one of them, and Shameless is the only show that we actually felt it was important and in the best interest of what the audience would want to deal with the pandemic," he explained. "

"Animal Kingdom we’re not dealing with it at all or in the pilot we’re doing for HBO Max. Shameless lives on being topical, and to not deal with it and to not deal with the impact of it on this community would be wrong."

He went on to say, "There are sometimes where I think it’s the right thing to do and sometimes where I think it’s not, but Shameless felt like one of the shows that really required it." Wells added, "We felt that on Shameless, because we see the show as a raucous comedy that also is a satire, we’re trying to satirize what is going on in the country all the time, so it seemed essential for us to address what was going on for communities all over the country that were bearing the brunt of the financial consequences of what was happening. We eventually had to start shooting, so we picked a moment in time and we continued to write to what is going on, as best we can knowing full well that we’ll be several months out of sync by the time it airs."