'Shameless' Adds Sam Morgan as Recurring Character in Showtime Series' Final Season

Shameless has added actor Sam Morgan as a recurring character to it cast for the Showtime series' final season. According to Deadline, Morgan is joining the show's 11th season as one of the "yuppie owners" of Born Free. Morgan is most recognizable from roles on the TV series American Woman, as well as from the 2018 film Mississippi Requiem.

In early 2020, it was announced that Season 11 would be the final outing for the Gallaghers, South Side Chicago's best worst family. Series stars William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Cameron Monaghan, Emma Kenney, Ethan Cutkosky, Christian Isaiah, Steve Howey and Shanola Hampton have all returned for the final season. They are joined by series regulars Noel Fisher and Kate Miner. The series is an American reboot of a British series by the same name, and was developed by TV producer John Wells.

In a previous statement, Showtime co-president of entertainment Gary Levine spoke about the new season of the show and addressed it being the final one. "Shameless has been such a great performer for us, and we just felt like, 11 seasons is a big fat number," he said. "John and his people refresh it each year, and it still gets a huge audience for us as well as for that streaming services that run our reruns (Netflix). We just felt it was time, and we also liked the idea of giving John and Co. a chance to end it well, to be able to aim for that landing."

Wells also had spoken quite a bit about the new season, and what fans could expect from it, revealing that the show would definitely address the real-life — and ongoing — coronavirus. "Frank [Macy], by definition, sees himself as a libertarian. So he thinks the whole thing’s a little bit of a plot. You never know with Frank whether he means it or whether he’s just trying to get a rise out of you," Wells said. "It’s [about] hard times and people trying to find a way to navigate through those hard times and not lose their sense of humor and their humanity and the way in which they look out for each other." New episodes of Shameless Season 11 air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET, only on Showtime.