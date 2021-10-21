‘Sex and the City’ Revival Finds Sarah Jessica Parker Kissing New Onscreen Love Interest

HBO is keeping the official plotline of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…, under wraps, but due to the fact that they are filming In New York City, different plot details are getting out without any context. In the latest batch of paparazzi photos, Sarah Jessica Parker is seen in character as Carrie Bradshaw kissing actor Jon Tenney in an as-yet-undisclosed role.

While Carrie has kissed her fair share of men over the course of Sex and the City, she was last seen settled down with Chris Noth’s Mr. Big, who has been confirmed to return in the new series. Carrie’s other great love, John Corbett’s Aidan, is also confirmed to appear in the revival series. Carrie might now be a woman in her 50s, but it seems like her romantic entanglements will be as complicated as ever.

At the end of the first Sex and the City movie in 2008, Carrie and Big married after a years-long on-again, off-again relationship, and the second film continued to follow their relationship. Spoiler alert — an allegedly leaked script from And Just Like That seems to indicate that the two may have divorced, and earlier this month, Parker and Noth were photographed filming a scene in which they both looked tense and were not wearing wedding rings.

Noth previously told Yahoo! Finance that he initially wasn’t sure whether to return for a reboot but was convinced after learning more about Big’s character arc. “It was a little bit of a sort of creative negotiation because I didn’t really feel I had anything to offer in that role again,” he said. “It kind of felt like I had done it, but [executive producer] Michael Patrick King is just an incredible writer and has incredible, creative ideas, and once we got together and talked about the potential of what we could do with the character, I was all in.”

The 10-episode series also features original stars Kristin Davis as Charlotte York and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes. Kim Cattrall is not returning as Samantha Jones, and other announced cast members include Sara Ramírez, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, and the recently deceased Willie Garson.

According to the series’ official logline, Sex and the City: And Just Like That follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.” And Just Like That premieres on HBO Max in 2022.