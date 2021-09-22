Willie Garson, ‘Sex and the City’ Actor, Dead at 57

Willie Garson, known for his role as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, has died at the age of 57. TMZ reports sources claim the actor had been battling cancer for some time.

Bosch alum Titus Welliver confirmed the news in a tweet on Tuesday. “There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer,” he wrote above a photo of the actor. Actor Rob Morrow also penned a tribute in honor of Garson’s passing. “Our sweet pal Willie Garson has passed on. Dear soul, rest easy,” he said on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer pic.twitter.com/Q4Sblb7Nqw — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) September 21, 2021

Garson was easily a fan favorite on Sex and the City. Playing Carrie Bradshaw’s gay socialite friend whom she intimately called “Stanny,” he wasn’t a series regular. Though, he appeared in 27 episodes over the course of the show’s six seasons. He also did spots in both of the Sex and the City movies. He was slated to appear in the show’s HBO Max And Just Like That … It was reported that he completed a couple of scenes with Sarah Jessica Parker and Mario Cantone in New York City.

“The ‘Sex and the City’ family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson,” Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of “SATC” and “And Just Like That,” said in a statement, per Variety. “His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming ‘And Just Like That.’ He was there — giving us his all — even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.”

Aside from his appearances on the HBO series, Garson had multiple notable appearances on other shows like White Collar, Hawaii Five-0, Quantum Leap, Girl Meets World, Mr. Belvedere, Just Shoot Me!, Big Mouth, Supergirl. He has a total of 170 acting credits on his resume.

Garson was born in Highland Park, New Jersey. He later went on to study theater at Wesleyan University and received a Master of Fine Arts from Yale School of Drama. Garson is survived by his adopted son, Nathen, who also penned a touching tribute in memory of his parent. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own,” he said. “You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”