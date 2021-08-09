'Sex and the City' Stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Noth Share Set Photos From 'And Just Like That'

✖

The Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That is currently filming in New York City, and series stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth just shared some set photos that have fans wondering what the upcoming series has in store. Over the weekend, both actors posted photos together from set, Parker sharing a snap of the two, in character as Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big, a.k.a. John James Preston, gazing into each others' eyes and smiling.

"These 2. I bet they stay out late tonight. X, SJ," she wrote while Noth commented with a string of whiskey glasses emojis. Noth posted a photo of the duo in the same outfits, sitting together with Parker's arm around her co-star. "Together again!" his caption read. Both characters were wearing wedding rings in the snaps.

At the end of the first Sex and the City movie in 2008, Carrie and Big married after a years-long on-again, off-again relationship, and the second film continued to follow their relationship. Spoiler alert — an allegedly leaked script from And Just Like That seems to indicate that the two may have divorced, and earlier this month, Parker and Noth were photographed filming a scene in which they both looked tense and were not wearing wedding rings.

Noth previously told Yahoo! Finance that he initially wasn't sure whether to return for a reboot but was convinced after learning more about Big's character arc. "It was a little bit of a sort of creative negotiation because I didn’t really feel I had anything to offer in that role again," he said. "It kind of felt like I had done it, but [executive producer] Michael Patrick King is just an incredible writer and has incredible, creative ideas, and once we got together and talked about the potential of what we could do with the character, I was all in."

The 10-episode series also features original stars Kristin Davis as Charlotte York and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes. Kim Cattrall is not returning as Samantha Jones, and other announced cast members include Sara Ramírez, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

According to the series' official logline, Sex and the City: And Just Like That follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s." And Just Like That premieres on HBO Max in 2022.