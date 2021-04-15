'Sex and the City' Revival Will See the Return of Carrie's Ex-Boyfriend in Multiple Episodes

✖

The Sex and the City revival has made a cast announcement that is sure to get the fandom talking. In a new interview with the New York Post, John Corbett, who played Carrie Bradshaw's ex-fiancé Aidan Shaw during the original show's run, would be returning for the revival on HBO Max. "I’m going to do the show," Corbett explained, saying that it was "very exciting" to take on the role again.

While Corbett couldn't offer up any details of how Aidan will be brought back, it sounded like he might make a significant return. "I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]," Corbett explained. "I like all those people, they’ve been very nice to me." HBO has yet to comment.

The revival, titled And Just Like That..., will feature Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis' Charlotte York, and Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes figuring out what life looks like in their 50s. However, fans were disappointed to learn that neither Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones nor Chris Noth's Mr. Big will be appearing in the new series.

While the plot details are obviously kept under lock and key, Parker did offer some insight into what to expect in an interview with Vanity Fair. Parker explained that COVID-19 would "obviously be part of the storyline because that’s the city [these characters] live in, and how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all."

Parker is excited to dig back into these characters and to see where they've ended up in a new phase of life. "I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed," Parker said. "You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today."

"What is their relationship to social media? What has changed?” Parker continued. "What is their life like? For Carrie, who doesn’t have family beyond her friendships, where is she professionally? How have all of these political changes affected her work? Is she still writing a column? Has she written any more books? Or does she have a podcast? What does fashion mean to her now? How have the friendships changed or not changed, and has her social circle grown?"