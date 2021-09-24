Sarah Jessica Parker Says ‘Sex and the City’ Co-Star Willie Garson’s Death Has Been ‘Unbearable’

Sarah Jessica Parker mourned the death of Willie Garson, who played her on-screen friend Standford Blatch in Sex and the City. Garson died on Tuesday at 57, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Garson was set to reprise his role in the upcoming HBO Max Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That. Parker called Garson’s death “unbearable” in an emotional Instagram post Thursday, alongside several photos of the two stars together.

While other members of the Sex and the City cast were quick to pay tribute to Garson, Parker waited a few days to gather her thoughts. “Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship,” Parker wrote. “A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late-night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Parker told Garson she will “miss everything about you” and plans to replay their last moments together. “I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls,” Parker continued. “Your absence [is] a crater that I will fill with [the] blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface.”

“My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen,” Parker wrote to Garson’s son. “You were and are the light of Willie’s life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa. These were his last words to me. ‘Great bangles all around.’ Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson.”

Garson’s son Nathen announced the actor’s death on Tuesday with a heartbreaking Instagram post. “You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now,” Nathen wrote. “You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared your love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

Garson, born William Garson Paszamant, was best known for his roles in Sex and the City, White Collar, Hawaii Five-0, Groundhog Day, and Supergirl. Weeks before his death, Garson was spotted on the set of And Just Like That, which is set to premiere later this year. “Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe,” HBO said in a statement earlier this week. “He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”