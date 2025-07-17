‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Gets Series Premiere Date

ABC has released fall 2025 premiere dates, and 9-1-1: Nashville will be coming very soon.

The much-anticipated 9-1-1 spinoff is set to premiere on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ordered to series in February, 9-1-1: Nashville is the third series in the franchise and is “a high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.” The series stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey.

Play video

Production kicked off earlier this summer in Nashville, making it the first 9-1-1 series to not film in Los Angeles and the second to film in the city where the show takes place. 9-1-1 is both filmed in and set in LA, while the now-canceled 9-1-1: Lone Star filmed in LA but was set in Austin. Not much is known about what insane emergency Station 113 will be dealing with when fans first meet them, but if the first two series are any indication, it’s going to be a wild ride.

9-1-1: Nashville is created by Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani, who will also serve as executive producers and writers. Raisani will also serve as showrunner. O’Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk, and Angela Bassett are executive producing the series, which is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television.

It was first announced last year that Murphy and Minear were eyeing to do another 9-1-1 series for the fall 2025 season. While a location was not yet confirmed, reports suggested that both Las Vegas and Hawaii were in the running, so it was a surprise when 9-1-1: Nashville was announced, especially after Lone Star had just ended, given the country themes. But Nashville should be an interesting location, and there’s no telling what will happen.

More information surrounding the series premiere of 9-1-1: Nashville and how the show will be starting off should be revealed in the coming weeks. In the meantime, all eight seasons of 9-1-1 and all five seasons of 9-1-1: Lone Star are streaming on Hulu. 9-1-1: Nashville premieres on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, following the Season 9 premiere of 9-1-1, streaming the next day on Hulu.