Sarah Jessica Parker Visits Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment Ahead of 'Sex and the City' Revival

Carrie Bradshaw is back at work. Sarah Jessica Parker stopped by her famous character's New York City apartment the night before work began on the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That. Parker, 56, and the rest of the cast got together on Friday for the first table read, with Parker posting photos of the cast's name cards.

Parker shared two photos of Carrie's apartment, including a picture of executive producer Michael Patrick King pointing at the door. Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again," Parker wrote. "MPK, here we go. And I’m thrilled and terrified."

On Friday, Parker posted photos from the table read. "1st Table Read," Parker wrote. "Got here way too early. Nerves all a wonderful jumble." The photos included the name tags for herself and the rest of the cast, including Cynthia Nixon, Chris Noth, Kristin Davis, Willie Garson, Sara Ramirez, and Mario Cantone. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, is the only member of the original main Sex and the City cast not returning for And Just Like That.

After rumors swirled for months, Parker confirmed in January that the next chapter of Sex and the City was coming to fruition. The new series will run 10 episodes and will be released on HBO Max. A premiere date has not been set yet. The new series will see Carrie, Miranda (Nixon), and Charlotte (Davis) "navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to HBO Max's logline.

The original Sex and the City series ran six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and is based on the book by Candace Bushnell. It was created by Darren Star and became a franchise, with movies hitting theaters in 2008 and 2010. The series also spawned a short-lived prequel series on The CW titled The Carrie Diaries, which ran from 2013-2014 and starred AnnaSophia Robb as a young Carrie Bradshaw.

Parker's revealing Instagram posts come a day after HBO Max announced Catone would be coming back as Anthony Marentino, Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Garson as Standford Blatch, and Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt. The platform previously announced Noth would be playing John James "Mr. Big" Preston again. "Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved Sex and the City characters with the actors who made them so lovable," King said in a statement on Wednesday.