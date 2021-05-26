'Sex and the City': Chris Noth's Mr. Big Returning for Revival Show 'And Just Like That'

✖

Sex and the City's very own Mr. Big is set to return for the revival series. On Wednesday, HBO Max shared that Chris Noth will reprise his role of Mr. Big for the streaming service's Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That. The series will also see the return of Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte.

And Just Like That will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the "even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to a press release. The new series will consist of 10 half-hour episodes. The SATC revival will reportedly begin production sometime this summer in New York City. Michael Patrick King, who is the executive producer of And Just Like That, released a statement about Noth's return for the revival. King said, “I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on ‘And Just Like That…’ How could we ever do a new chapter of the ‘Sex And The City’ story without our Mr. Big?”

Chris Noth to reprise role of Mr. Big in Max Original @AndJustLikeThat from executive producer Michael Patrick King: https://t.co/6XxsVkkfOH pic.twitter.com/Z7tb8LSRV3 — Inside HBO Max (@InsideHBOMax) May 26, 2021

It was originally reported back in January that there would be a SATC revival coming to HBO Max. While many of the original cast members, including Parker and Noth, will return, one individual will not — Kim Cattrall who played Samantha. When the revival was announced, the series did not say that Cattrall was one of the cast members who would be returning. It would appear as though it was her decision to not return for And Just Like That. In December 2020, around the time that the SATC revival rumors began to circulate, the actor appeared on the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast during which she said that she felt "lucky" to be excluded from those rumors.

"It was a lot of fun and I loved it and being in new territory is always exciting," she said. "I felt like we were. I'm lucky enough to have the choice, not that I haven't worked for it. I have." In mid-May, it was reported that Grey's Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez would be joining And Just Like That. According to Entertainment Tonight, Ramirez will portray Che Diaz, whom HBO Max describes as "a stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular."