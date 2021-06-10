'Sex and the City': 4 More Characters Returning

✖

The cast for the upcoming Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, continues to take shape and four more actors from the original series have joined the upcoming series. According to a press release from WarnerMedia, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler will all be reprising their roles in the revival. In the original series, Cantone played stylist and friend of Charlotte's Anthony Marentino who married Garson's Stanford Blatch, Carrie's best friend, in the second Sex and the City film. Eigenberg played Miranda's husband Steve and Handler played Charlotte's husband Harry, so it looks like these marriages will still be intact going into the new series.

This news comes on the heels of the return of John Corbett's Aidan and Chris Noth's Mr. Big, so it's clear that romance could still be complicated for this trio even in their fifties. Nearly all of the major actors from the original series have signed up for And Just Like That, with the notable exception being Kim Cattrall, who will not be reprising her iconic role of Samantha Jones.

While plot details of the 10-episode series are sparse, Sarah Jessica Parker has spoken a bit about how it will open up a new chapter for her, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon's characters. "I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed," Parker told Vanity Fair. "You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today."

"What is their relationship to social media? What has changed?” Parker continued. "What is their life like? For Carrie, who doesn’t have family beyond her friendships, where is she professionally? How have all of these political changes affected her work? Is she still writing a column? Has she written any more books? Or does she have a podcast? What does fashion mean to her now? How have the friendships changed or not changed, and has her social circle grown?"