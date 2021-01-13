Kim Cattrall Likes Tweet Praising Her for Skipping ‘Sex and the City’ Revival

Actress Kim Cattrall appears to have made her first public comment on the Sex and the City reboot and her absence from it. Cattrall is the only main cast member not returning to the sitcom, which is getting a revival on HBO Max. On Sunday, she “liked” a fan’s tweet about her absence from the series.

“I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first. Well done [Kim Catrall],” the tweet read. Cattrall “liked” the tweet from her own official account, but added no commentary of her own to it. Many fans are still baffled that the show is returning without Cattrall and her snarky character, Samantha.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first. Well done @KimCattrall 💖💖💖 — MJB🕷 (@charlieronce) January 11, 2021

Star and narrator Sarah Jessica Parker announced the Sex and the City revival on Instagram on Sunday, revealing that the new season would air on HBO Max. However, the casting confirmed herself returning as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon returning as Miranda Hobbs and Kristin Davis returning as Charlotte York, while conspicuously leaving out Cattrall.

By all accounts, it was Cattrall’s choice to stay away from this reboot. In December, when rumors of this project began to circulate, Cattrall appeared on the Women’s Prize for Fiction podcast, where she said she felt “lucky” to be excluded from the rumors. “It was a lot of fun and I loved it and being in new territory is always exciting,” she said. “I felt like we were. I’m lucky enough to have the choice, not that I haven’t worked for it. I have.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

Even before that, Cattrall has sprinkled in comments throughout the years saying she would not want to return for any potential reboot. In 2017, she was interviewed by Piers Morgan, where she said that Parker “could have been nicer” to her during the original series. She also recommended that her character simply be recast, saying: “I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it. And another actress should play it.”

In 2019, Cattrall mentioned the idea again during the Fox Upfront presentation, reportedly telling E! News: “What I want to do, especially at this point in my life, is to really play something else so full of life and courageous… but in a totally different way.”

Apparently, the show has finally decided to go on without Cattrall. So far, there is no word on when the Sex and the City reboot might premiere on HBO Max.