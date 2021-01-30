'Sex and the City' Revival Time Period Will Reflect COVID-19 New York Says Sarah Jessica Parker

✖

Sarah Jessica Parker is set to reprise her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw in a revival of HBO's Sex and the City, but many fans are wondering what New York City is going to look like following the COVID-19 pandemic. Sex and the City is a famously decadent show of designer labels, Jimmy Choo shoes, and enviable real estate, but will it feel the force of coronavirus? Parker says yes.

Parker will be joined by costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis (but notably not Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones) in the 10-episode revival series about their lives in their 50s, and they will be covering the pandemic. Parker told Vanity Fair that COVID-19 will "obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in, and how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all."

Parker praised showrunner Michael Patrick King and his assembled writers room about the storylines that they're planning on covering. "It’s incredibly diverse in a really exciting way,” Parker explained, saying that their different “life experience, political world views, and social world views" would all come in to play during the limited series.

Ultimately, Parker is ready to dive into this new world for Carrie and what life looks like for this trio now. "I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed," Parker said. "You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today."

Parker continued, wondering how life, motherhood, and marriage has changed this trio. "What is their relationship to social media? What has changed?” Parker asks, full of questions. "What is their life like? For Carrie, who doesn’t have family beyond her friendships, where is she professionally? How have all of these political changes affected her work? Is she still writing a column? Has she written any more books? Or does she have a podcast? What does fashion mean to her now? How have the friendships changed or not changed, and has her social circle grown?" As one reads Parker's thoughts on the revival, one can't help but wonder: would Carrie Bradshaw be an anti-masker or would she and Big adhere to proper social distancing guidelines?