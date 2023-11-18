Queen Latifah's 'The Equalizer' Sets Season 4 Premiere on CBS

Queen Latifah is coming back to CBS for the fourth season of The Equalizer, and a premiere date has been announced. A reboot of the 1980s series of the same name, The Equalizer premiered in 2021 and centers around Latifah's Robyn McCall, who is an enigmatic woman and single mother in New York City. She has a mysterious background and uses her skills to help those in need, acting as both a guardian angel and defender as she pursues her own redemption.

With the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike and shows getting back into production, CBS' spring 2024 schedule has revealed that The Equalizer Season 4 will be premiering on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET. Following the cancellations of former Sunday night partners NCIS: Los Angeles and East New York, The Equalizer will be getting some new pairings. For a couple of weeks, encores of Justin Hartley's Tracker will be airing at 9 p.m. ET after The Equalizer before The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth settles in at that time beginning on Feb. 29.

Meanwhile, CSI: Vegas will be rounding out the night, marking yet another move for the procedural. Sunday nights are still going to be pretty packed, and with The Equalizer kicking things off, it's going to be entertaining and intense. There aren't too many details surrounding Season 4, but most shows are aiming for 10-13 episodes. Filming for the fourth season should be starting up not long after the Thanksgiving holiday. An exact film date has yet to be released, but with a premiere date all set, it shouldn't be too long until the cast and crew get back to work.

Along with Queen Latifah, The Equalizer also stars Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, and Lorraine Toussaint. The crime drama was created by Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller. CBS renewed the show through Season 4 in 2022, so this upcoming season has been a long time coming. With a premiere date, it should hopefully get here soon, even though February seems far away. Once the holidays are over and done with, it will surely get here fast. All three seasons are streaming on Paramount+, so fans old and new will be able to watch it and catch up before Season 4 is here on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS.