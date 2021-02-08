'The Equalizer' With Queen Latifah Premieres After the Super Bowl, and Viewers Weigh in on New CBS Series

The Equalizer, a new CBS series starring Queen Latifah, premiered after the Super Bowl and viewers have been weighing in on it. In the new crime drama, Latifah plays Robyn McCall, who is also known as "the Equalizer." McCall is a divorced single mother who previously worked for the CIA but now carries out vigilante justice while also running down some vendettas she means to avenge.

In addition to Latifah, the series also stars Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Lorraine Toussaint, and Chris Noth. The new show marks the second time that The Equalizer has been rebooted since the original series aired on CBS in the late 1980s. A film with Denzel Washington in the title role debuted in 2012, and a sequel film followed in 2018. Latifah's Equalizer has a lot more in common with the original series, it seems, but plays off some of the gritty changes from Washington's films. Scroll down to see what viewers are saying about the new show, and read a few reviews from critics, as published on Rotten Tomatoes.