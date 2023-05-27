CBS' New Sunday Lineup: Changes Made After 'NCIS: Los Angeles' and 'East New York' Cancellations

CBS' fall 2023 schedule has arrived, and some TV fans will need to adjust their viewing schedules. CBS has moved several shows around, and that is partly due to the changes the network made to its Sunday night schedule. Following the cancellations of NCIS: Los Angeles and East New York, The Equalizer will be the lone returning Sunday night program this fall. CSI: Vegas and the version Matlock will join it.

That's not the only change, however. The Equalizer will shift times, moving from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., being sandwiched between Matlock and Vegas. CSI: Vegas' shift to Sundays is new, as the latest CSI iteration has been airing on Thursdays this season. So instead of closing out Thursdays, it will instead close out Sundays next season at 10 p.m. Though it seems to be in very good company, plus being a lead-out from the Queen Latifah drama isn't a bad thing.

Meanwhile, following 60 Minutes, Sundays will be kicked off at 8 p.m. ET by Matlock, starring Kathy Bates. The actress stars as the titular septuagenarian Madeline "Matt" Matlock, who decides to join a prestigious law firm following success in her younger years. She uses her demeanor and tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within. The series is inspired by the late '80s-mid '90s legal drama of the same name that starred Andy Griffith.

East New York is airing its final episode this Sunday, while NCIS: Los Angeles' two-part finale will begin this Sunday and officially come to an end the following week. With ENY done by that time, NCIS: LA will be airing its finale an hour earlier, as it will also be airing an hour-long retrospective afterward. The Equalizer is going to be holding down the fort on Sundays next season, but it seems to be in good company, so it will be interesting to see how all three shows do.

As of now, CBS hasn't announced any premiere dates, and it may be a while until they do, depending on how long the writers' strike lasts. The wait will surely be worth it, though, since this lineup is a pretty great one. Sundays have done pretty well on the network, even with its delays due to sports, but it's definitely going to be quite an entertaining night on CBS. Hopefully, premiere dates are announced soon, but in the meantime, fans will just have to look forward to what's to come.