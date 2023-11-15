'CSI: Vegas' Changing Nights for Season 3, CBS Reveals

CSI: Vegas is on the move for Season 3. Following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, CBS released their spring 2024 schedule with plenty of new shows and returning favorites. While most of the veteran shows are sticking with their same time slot, CSI: Vegas will be switching nights for a third time. In 2021, the latest CSI spinoff aired on Wednesdays for the first season. It then moved to Thursdays for Season 2, and now, for Season 3, the drama will be rounding out Sunday nights.

The third season will be premiering on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 10 p.m. ET. It will be immediately following a new episode of freshman series Tracker, which will have its regular time slot premiere after premiering during the Super Bowl. The reason for the switch in days is unknown, but Thursdays will now consist of the new show Elsbeth, which is taking over Vegas' former slot. Elsbeth will be following sophomore series So Help Me Todd, and it's possible that with both shows being legal dramas, CBS wanted to pair the two up.

This isn't so much of a surprise as when CBS revealed their initial fall 2023 lineup prior to the strikes getting in the way, CSI: Vegas was announced to be moving to Sundays. This came on the heels of previous Sunday placements NCIS: Los Angeles and East New York getting canceled. There's only so much to shuffle around without causing too much of a scene, and it seems like CSI: Vegas was the only probable choice. Sundays are going to be a bit different, but they are still going to be a night to watch.

As of now, not many details have been revealed about the third season. With filming expected to start sometime after Thanksgiving, it's likely more information will be released within the next few weeks or after the New Year. Could fans expect more CSI alumni to pop up again after Marg Helgenberger? You never know what could happen. There's always the possibility. Fans will just have to tune in to Season 3 to find out.

CSI: Vegas Season 3 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. The first two seasons are streaming on Paramount+ for anyone to watch and catch up before the new episodes are here. It may only be November, but with the holidays coming up, February will be here before you know it.