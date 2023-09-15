'Quantum Leap' Season 2, Episode 1 Photos Revealed

The second season of Quantum Leap is almost here, and NBC has released photos in anticipation of the premiere! As one of the few returning scripted originals on the 2023 fall schedule, Quantum Leap is going big. The series will be coming off of a cliffhanger in the Season 2 premiere after fans were left wondering what happened with Dr. Ben Song when he tried to leap home. Season 2 of Quantum Leap will also see some new faces. Manifest star Melissa Roxburgh is returning to NBC for a one-episode stint for the premiere, while Eliza Taylor and Peter Gadiot have joined as series regulars. Take a look below to see what the premiere episode of Quantum Leap, "This Took Too Long!" will be all about, airing on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Caitlin Bassett stars as Ben's fiancée and observer, Addison Augustine. She helps Ben with finding out what he has to do in order to leap.

Per NBC's synopsis, the Season 2 premiere episode will see Ben finding "himself in 1978 aboard a top-secret military flight, transporting mysterious cargo. When the flight comes under attack, the plot deepens as Ben and the crew discover the sobering truth behind their mission."

Raymond Lee stars as lead physicist Dr. Ben Song. Alongside him is Melissa Roxburgh Lt. Ellen Grier.

Melissa Roxburgh makes her NBC return in the Season 2 premiere as Lt. Ellen Grier. After Ben leaps to 1978 Russia, the plane they are all in is shot down. They were in the middle of transporting a mysterious crate to New Delhi, and Lt. Grier is determined to get the crate out, risking her life to do so.

Ben will find himself in 1978 Russia in the Season 2 premiere. He's in the body of a man named Perez and is joined by four other people in a plane as they are in the middle of a mission to transport a mysterious crate to New Delhi until their plane is shot down. Not only that but Ben is also cut off from Quantum Leap headquarters.

The Season 2 premiere of Quantum Leap will mark Melissa Roxburgh's return to NBC after the network canceled Manifest. The now-Netflix drama ran on the network for the first three seasons, and Roxburgh starred as Michaela Stone.