'Quantum Leap' Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed by NBC

NBC has released a revised fall 2023 schedule, and Season 2 of Quantum Leap is coming very soon. New episodes will premiere on Wednesday, October 4 at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the premiere of Season 5B of Magnum P.I. While Quantum Leap was part of NBC's fall schedule when it was initially announced, there is a bit of a switch. On the previous schedule, it was on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, but now that has changed to Wednesdays at 9. This is also still a change from its midseason airing earlier this year when it was on Mondays.

Quantum Leap is only one of few original scripted series that will be airing new episodes come fall on NBC. According to TVLine, the sci-fi reboot went into production on Season 2 not long after wrapping Season 1, meaning that most of the episodes from the 13-episode season will be all set and ready to go when the show returns this fall. However, it's unclear whether the series was able to wrap before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes began, but it sounds like there will be a decent amount of episodes to air before they run out.

News of Quantum Leap's stay on the fall schedule is definitely good news for fans who have been anxiously waiting to see what happens after that cliffhanger of a Season 1 finale. The final episode of the show's freshman season ended with Raymond Lee's Ben finishing his last leap after once again saving the day. As the particle accelerator spins up, the team waits to see if Ben returns home, but unfortunately, the screen fades to black. While it can be expected that Ben will be fine and that it only ended this way to keep fans on their heels, you never know what will happen.

With a premiere date set for Season 2 of Quantum Leap, hopefully, it will be here before we know it since it's only a few months away. The first season is streaming on Peacock, along with all five seasons of the original Quantum Leap starring Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell. Fans will be keeping plenty busy until the reboot finally comes back, and there will also be much to look forward to on NBC's schedule aside from Quantum Leap. While the fall season will look a bit different TV-wise, at least fans can still count on the sci-fi drama.