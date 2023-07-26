'Manifest' Star Melissa Roxburgh to Guest Star on Major NBC Show

Melissa Roxburgh is officially returning to NBC to guest star on Quantum Leap. Via TVLine, the big news was made during the Quantum Leap panel on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con. The Manifest star will guest star in the Season 2 premiere on Wednesday, October 4 at 9 p.m. ET. She will also be joined by Francois Arnaud, Aaron Abrams, and P.J. Byrne.

The episode will see the immediate aftermath of the Season 1 finale, which teased Raymond Lee's Ben not making it home after the leap. In the Season 2 premiere, Ben will land in the body of a man named Perez in 1978, who is on a plane flying over Russia. Perez's team, portrayed by Roxburgh, Arnaud, Abrams, and Byrne, are members of the air force who are tasked with a secret mission to transport a crate to New Delhi. When the plane is shot down, Roxburgh's character risks her and Ben's lives to get the crate before the plane explodes.

This marks Melissa Roxburgh's return to NBC since the network canceled missing plane drama Manifest in 2021 after three seasons before it was picked up by Netflix for a fourth and final season, which came to an end last month. Quantum Leap also marks Roxburgh's first TV follow-up since Manifest's finale, and there are likely more to come, at least once the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes come to an end. It sounds like this will be her only episode of Quantum Leap, but it's going to be a good one, it seems.

Quantum Leap initially premiered on NBC in September 2022, and that December, the network renewed the show for a second season. Production began on the new season not long after Season 1 wrapped, which is why it is one of few shows returning in the fall amidst the strikes, as most, if not all, episodes will be completed by the time the sci-fi series premieres in October. Luckily, that includes Melissa Roxburgh's episode since she's going to be in the premiere.

Tune in on Wednesday, October 4 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC to watch the Season 2 premiere of Quantum Leap and to see Manifest star Melissa Roxburgh's guest appearance! In the meantime, the 18-episode first season of the series is streaming now on Peacock.