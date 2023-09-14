'Quantum Leap' Reveals 2 New Cast Members for Season 2

Quantum Leap's cast is expanding for Season 2! Deadline reports that Peter Gadiot and Eliza Taylor are officially joining the NBC series for its upcoming season as series regulars. Gadiot will portray U.S. Army Officer Tom Westfall, who is high up in Army Intelligence. Taylor, meanwhile, will play Hannah Carson. Not much is known about her exact role, just that she is a "complex young woman who may be more than she appears." It's very possible she could bring some trouble to Ben and the team as if they haven't dealt with enough.

Fans will recognize British actor Gadiot from the USA Network series Queen of the South, ABC's short-lived fantasy drama Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, and Showtime's hugely popular Yellowjackets. He most recently had a recurring role as Shanks in Netflix's One Piece, which recently dropped on the streamer. Adding Tom Westfall on Quantum Leap to his growing filmography is keeping him even more busy. It's still unclear what he will bring to the table for Season 2, but it will definitely be interesting to see.

Eliza Taylor is most known for her role as Clarke Griffin on The CW's dystopian science fiction drama The 100, where she met her beau. She also starred on the long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours from 2005 to 2008. Although she did appear on an episode of The Orville in 2022, Quantum Leap marks Taylor's first series regular role since The 100. While not a lot is known about Hannah Carson, it already sounds like she is going to be an intriguing character. Whether she's a friend or foe of the team will also be interesting to see. Though fans of The 100 are probably just excited to see her on TV once again, and for more than one episode.

The poster for Season 2 of Quantum Leap was also just released. With some ideas of what the upcoming season will consist of, it included an alien spaceship. So, it means that the team may be getting into something extraterrestrial for Season 2, which may not be the craziest thing they've come across. The new season will also see Manifest's Melissa Roxburgh guest star in the premiere episode. It wouldn't be surprising if more new faces were to show up throughout the season, whether just as a guest star or a new cast member. Don't miss it when the second season of Quantum Leap premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.