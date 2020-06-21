'Power' and 'Frozen II' Star Mattea Conforti on Balancing the 'Two Worlds' of Drama and Musicals (Exclusive)

With the Power series finale now a few months back, actress Mattea Conforti is looking back on the show's legacy and her balancing act between dramatic roles and light-hearted ones. The young actress already has a long list of credits to her name, including the AMC series NOS4A2 and the Disney-Pixar film Frozen II. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, she said she was "definitely challenged" by the role of Elisa Marie on Power.

Conforti appeared in 11 episodes of Power over four years, playing the young daughter of Joe Proctor (Jerry Ferrara). The Starz series wrapped up its final season in February, and Conforti said she learned a lot during her time there. "I had a really fun experience on that show, and I definitely challenged myself with the role," she said. "I was coming off doing young Anna in Frozen. It's a hard adjustment from being a Disney princess to being Elisa Marie!"

Conforti said that she was grateful for the role, mainly because it gave her a chance to show people that she "could try a mature older role." In that, she felt she was successful, saying that Elisa's story "showed my acting range."

If that weren't enough to be proud of, Conforti revealed that the only time she has been recognized as an actress in real life was by a Power fan. She explained: "One day I was walking down the street in New York and this one lady stopped me cause she recognized me from Elise Marie when I was doing Power. And that's just, it's such an amazing feeling, to know that not just your family watches shows that you do, but other people can also recognize you."

Conforti broadened her horizons a lot during her time on Power, securing Broadway roles, which allowed her to take the part of young Anna from the stage to the screen while also branching out into other TV shows. Last year, she held a recurring role on AMC's NOS4A2, and she confirmed that she would have an even more significant role in Season 2.

"You're going to find out more about her past," Conforti said of her character Millie Manx, "and where she came from, and how she came into Christmasland." Conforti plays the mysteriously undead daughter of the main villain Charlie Manx, and she has been surprised by where the character has gone already.

"There's so many paths that she could go down at this point from the end of the season — and from the beginning of the season! I did not expect the adventures and the journey that Millie Manx is going to go on," she said.



