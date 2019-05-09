‘Power’ Set to ‘Go out on Top’ With Season 6 at Starz According to 50 Cent

50 Cent’s hit Starz series, Power, is set to end after season 6.

The network announced the end of the crime drama series on Thursday, in a statement obtained by CNN. Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming at Starz, said in the message that season 6 will mark the end of the Power series as fans have come to know it, but will serve as the beginning for something new. It’s unclear if that means a spinoff is in the works, but it certainly sounds that way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Season 6 brings us to the end of what we know is just the first chapter of the Power story. However, as one chapter comes to an end, another will begin,” Zlotnik said, according to CNN. “Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent have created a world rich with complex and dynamic characters and there are a number of stories we plan to tell as we continue to explore and expand the Power universe.”

Season 6 of Power will premiere on Starz on Aug. 25. It will feature 15 new episodes, starring some of the shows most popular characters, CNN reported.

“We will follow some of your beloved Power characters beyond the scope of the initial series,” Courtney A. Kemp said in a statement about the upcoming final season. “But we will play with your expectation of which characters, where, and the master timeline of it all, creating a Power universe as unpredictable as the original.”

50 Cent, an executive producer and star on the show, said working on Power was “incredible.” He added a thank you to all the fans who tuned in and supported him through the shows run.

“The last 5 season of Power have been an incredible ride for me and all of our supportive fans. We are far from over and I am excited to bring you more from the Power brand,” he said, according to CNN‘s report. “I am proud that I was able to put a lasting stamp on this chapter with my directorial debut in an episode that features one of the wildest scenes on the show.”

TMZ reported that 50 Cent wanted to end the show that it would go out on a high note. Sources told the outlet he worried dragging it out any longer could be detrimental to the shows integrity. There has been some speculation, according to TMZ, that the drama between 50 Cent and Randall Emmett — whom the rapper recently alleged owed him $1 million — is to blame. The outlet’s sources maintain that there is no truth to that, however.