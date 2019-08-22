‘Power’ Star Joseph Sikora Spills Details on Final Season (Exclusive)

Power is just days away from entering it’s sixth season, and series star Joseph Sikora recently spilled some details on what fans can expect from the final episodes. While speaking with PopCulture.com, Sikora — who plays Tommy Egan in the series — said that fans “can expect more storylines…more intensity…[and] more of the struggles between these two brothers of Ghost (played by Omari Hardwick) and Tommy that they’ve come to know and to love.”

Sikora went on to say that fans are also “going to see even more twists and turns” and “more unexpected developments” as the season rolls out. “I think they’re going to have to stay on their toes in season six more than any other seasons.”

“The world has expanded so much that now it’s becoming intertwined with a bunch of different worlds, and characters in one storyline that have never really had scenes with each other are now going to have scenes with each other, and with the worlds, as expansive as they are, as far apart as they are, they find wormholes to each other and so it becomes very exciting,” he added.

This is war. Whose side are you on? #PowerTV Season 6 premieres August 25 on the @STARZ App. Catch up on Seasons 1-5 now: https://t.co/Ay34fPANta pic.twitter.com/v7OViZdWSx — Power (@Power_STARZ) July 6, 2019

Regarding his character, Sikora said that his “mission with Tommy” was “keeping him consistent at coming up with the guy who he was and staying true to that character this entire time,” adding, “So Tommy’s situations may have changed. Tommy may have become more and more gravitational as the series progressed, but he remains the same guy, and I think that’s one of the hugest reasons why Tommy is kind of the people’s champ.”

With Power’s five-year reign coming to a close, Sikora also reflected on how it feels to say goodbye to Tommy and the series, saying it’s caused “a lot of mixed emotions.”

“It’s the end of an era in some capacity, and I would say that mostly I feel proud of being part of something that has had such a substantial effect on our culture,” he continued.

“I’m incredibly grateful as well, especially to 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp, our show’s creators and also to Gary Lennon who is the co-show runner in season six. He’s been with our show as an executive producer and writer since season two and he is really a huge engine behind the character of Tommy, so I’m very grateful for him as well,” Sikora also said.

Power Season 6 will debut on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Myles Aronowitz / Starz Entertainment, LLC