Joseph Sikora Hints if Fans Can Expect ‘Power’ Stars in Spinoff Series (Exclusive)

Power kicked off it’s sixth and final season this week, but many fans are wondering if any of the show’s cast will be including in the announced spinoff, Power Book II: Ghost. Recently, series star Joseph Sikora spoke with PopCulture.com, and he hinted at the answer.

“Now, what characters are going to be in that, I’m certainly not at liberty to say, and I will say that quite a few of our lead characters and possibly even including myself do not make it through this season,” Sikora stated, implying that there is chance his character Tommy Egan, as well as many other main characters, could potentially not survive Season 6 of Power. “A lot of people will fall and that’s just the name of the game, and I think that that also means that [Power creator] Courtney Kemp, she is such a brilliant storyteller that she’s staying true to the narrative that she set up and that there are consequences for people’s actions.”

Additionally, Sikora opened up about what he thinks fans can expect from the final season of Power, saying that fans “can expect more storylines…more intensity…[and] more of the struggles between these two brothers of Ghost (played by Omari Hardwick) and Tommy that they’ve come to know and to love.”

Sikora then went on to share that fans are also “going to see even more twists and turns” and “more unexpected developments” as the final episodes unravel. “I think they’re going to have to stay on their toes in season six more than any other seasons.”

“The world has expanded so much that now it’s becoming intertwined with a bunch of different worlds, and characters in one storyline that have never really had scenes with each other are now going to have scenes with each other, and with the worlds, as expansive as they are, as far apart as they are, they find wormholes to each other and so it becomes very exciting,” he added.

As Power begins its final season, Sikora shared how he’s feeling, saying it’s caused “a lot of mixed emotions.”

“It’s the end of an era in some capacity, and I would say that mostly I feel proud of being part of something that has had such a substantial effect on our culture,” he added.

“I’m incredibly grateful as well, especially to 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp, our show’s creators and also to Gary Lennon who is the co-show runner in Season 6. He’s been with our show as an executive producer and writer since season two and he is really a huge engine behind the character of Tommy, so I’m very grateful for him as well,” Sikora went on to share.

Power airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.

