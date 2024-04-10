'NCIS' Season 22 Officially Happening at CBS

Ahead of the NCIS franchise airing its 1,000th episode next week, CBS has announced that the Mothership is officially coming back for more. The network has renewed NCIS for Season 22 for the 2024-25 season. The renewal is not so surprising, as not only has it been a top 20 series for 18 seasons, it's also been television's top broadcast drama for the last five consecutive seasons. NCIS ranks as the No. 2 entertainment program this season, only behind CBS freshman drama Tracker.

While NCIS is coming back for another season, there's no announcement for NCIS: Hawai'i, at least not yet. The spinoff is currently in its third season and still seems to be doing pretty well. If Hawai'i is renewed, that would make three returning NCIS shows plus two spinoffs to look forward to on CBS and Paramount+. Hopefully a renewal comes soon for Hawai'i, but for now, fans will be happy to know they will be able to look forward to much more with the flagship series.

With the NCIS Season 21 finale airing on May 6, the series has only a few more episodes to build up to it and set up Season 22. Details surrounding the season finale are unknown, but it wouldn't be surprising if it ended on yet another cliffhanger. It shouldn't be long until information on these final episodes of Season 21 is released, and it's going to be exciting to see how, if at all, it will set up Season 22.

NCIS is the latest show to be renewed by CBS and comes on the heels of the FBI trio getting renewed. Other shows coming back for the 2024-25 season include freshman dramas Tracker and NCIS: Sydney, Fire Country, and Ghosts. CBS will continue to make more decisions for next season and announce more renewals and likely cancellations soon. Hopefully, NCIS: Hawai'i also gets the greenlight, but it's hard to tell which way the network is leaning.

In the meantime, new episodes of NCIS air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, with the 1,000th episode airing this Monday, Apr. 15. Knowing that NCIS isn't done just yet is definitely exciting, and just shows that no matter how long it's been on, fans are continuing to come back. NCIS Season 22 will air sometime this fall only on CBS.