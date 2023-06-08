'NCIS': Diona Reasonover Reacts to Big Ratings News

NCIS may have just ended its 20th season on a cliffhanger, but the series is still doing incredibly well, as proven by the recent end-of-season ratings. CBS took the top spot for the 15th consecutive year, and the long-running cop procedural also took the top spot for scripted programming. Diona Reasonover, who has portrayed Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines since Season 15, reacted to the news on Instagram, and she was clearly excited.

Reasonover said, "WOW. Thank you to all the fans and the friends. I never dreamed I'd be part of a loved, incredible show." NCIS is continuing to dominate the ratings, averaging close to 10 million viewers, and is number one for the season, excluding sports. Considering the series was in its 20th season, it's a pretty impressive feat. It just shows that the fans are still tuning in every week to catch what the DC team is up to, no matter how long it's been.

Season 20 of NCIS was the first season to fully not include longtime cast member Mark Harmon, who departed at the beginning of Season 19. Even so, the series is staying strong regardless, and it seems like it doesn't matter too much as to who's on and who isn't. Meanwhile, this season also saw a long-awaited three-way crossover with fellow NCIS series Hawai'i and Los Angeles, which marked a first for the long-running franchise. Unfortunately, now that LA is over, a three-way crossover may not happen for a while, but since NCIS: Sydney may still be in the works, it's not too far off. There's also the fact that LL Cool J has joined NCIS: Hawai'i as a recurring guest for Season 3, so there will also be that to look forward to.

Since NCIS is renewed for Season 21, it wouldn't be surprising if the series stays on top. There's no telling what will happen next season, especially since the writers' strike could keep the series from premiering this fall, as CBS wants it to. As of now, there's no end in sight for the strike, and the network hasn't announced actual premiere dates, so nothing is set in stone for next season.

Hopefully, fans won't have to wait too long, but at least all seasons are streaming on Paramount+, so if anything, it will definitely keep people occupied for a long time. Plus, they can also theorize as to what will possibly happen in Season 21 following the cliffhanger involving Torres because, knowing him, it could definitely get ugly.