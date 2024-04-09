'NCIS' Season 21 Finale Date Revealed

Ahead of the NCIS franchise's 1,000th episode next week, CBS has revealed the Season 21 finale date for the Mothership. With only 10 episodes this season due to the dual Hollywood strikes, NCIS returned later than usual and, in turn, must also end the season sooner than usual. The Season 21 finale will air on Monday, May 6, immediately following the series finale of sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola.

All of NCIS' season finales, with the exception of Season 17 due to COVID, have aired in mid-late May, but that won't make this upcoming finale any less exciting. While there haven't been any details as of yet for the finale, it will surely be another intense one that may or may not end on a cliffhanger. NCIS also hasn't yet been renewed for Season 22, but it's likely only just a matter of time, especially given the fact that NCIS: Sydney was renewed, on top of new spinoffs NCIS: Origins and the yet-to-be-titled Tiva series.

NCIS Season 21 has already been a whirlwind and an emotional roller coaster. The season kicked off following the Torres cliffhanger from the Season 20 finale, which saw him coming face to face with a very bad guy from his past who hurt him and his family. This season also paid tribute to the late David McCallum, who passed away last September. On Apr. 15, the series will air the 1,000th episode of the franchise, which will see guest appearances by NCIS: LA's Daniela Ruah and NCIS: Hawai'i's Vanessa Lachey. There are still a handful of episodes to go, and there is no telling what will happen and how/if it will set up the Season 21 finale.

Hopefully, news on a potential Season 22 will be announced soon, but since it seems like the NCIS franchise is here to stay for years to come, it's only just a matter of time before it's official. In the meantime, there are still a few more episodes left of Season 21 to look forward to, including Episode 1,000. Be sure to watch new episodes of NCIS on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and check out the Season 21 finale on Monday, May 6 at 9 p.m. ET, following the series finale of Bob Hearts Abishola and followed by the Season 3 finale of NCIS: Hawai'i.