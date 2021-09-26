Meghan McCain Makes Return to Television After Abrupt ‘The View’ Exit

Meghan McCain made her first appearance on television since leaving The View Sunday morning with a stop on NBC News’ Meet the Press. McCain’s appearance drew as much controversy as her later appearances on The View did, especially when she claimed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is not supported by most Americans. In reality, a recent poll found that a majority does support the agenda.

McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain was included on a panel with Cook Political Report editor-in-chief Amy Walter, NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell, and Eddie Glaude Jr. of Princeton University. “It’s good to have a McCain back on Meet the Press,” host Chuck Todd said when he introduced McCain. “Nice to have you here.”

McCain played the same role she had on The View, serving as the conservative pundit on the panel. At one point, she criticized Biden for pushing a progressive agenda, even though he is a Democratic president. “President Biden ran on being a moderate, as you said. He ran and won with the help of independent centrists, Trump-weary Republicans, and he is not governing as one,” McCain told Todd, notes Variety. “The Build Back Better agenda is the most progressive modern agenda of all time, up to $5 trillion, and it’s not polling well. So I think I’m just confused as to why they’re doubling down on something that is cratering in the polls right now.”

This comment in particular fired up social media, as many noted that McCain was incorrect. On Sept. 21, Navitagor Research published a poll of almost 1,000 Americans, 66% of whom showed support for Biden’s new economic plan. The same poll also shows 61% of Independents approved of the plan. The Build Back Better agenda includes a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to repair and rebuild the U.S.’ failing infrastructure and a $3.5 trillion bill that only Democrats are likely to support.

Washinton Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin was among those who criticized Meet the Press for including McCain. “Tha[t] is false. It is polling well. Why let her come on to lie?” Rubin wrote in response to McCain’s comments about Biden’s proposed legislation. “This is a really good example of the media elevating lies and misinformation, courtesy of Chuck Todd who has a bad track record on this front,” journalist Soledad O’Brien wrote. “This statement by Ms. McCain is a lie? Why repeat it and give it legs?”

McCain later responded to Rubin’s tweet but didn’t share what polls she was referring to on Meet the Press. “Joe Biden IS his agenda. A presidents polls mean something – that the American people aren’t happy with how he’s governing or his agenda,” McCain wrote. “Also, if Dems plan is to buy off American voters they’d better come up with a solution to the inflation that is raising prices for everyone.”

